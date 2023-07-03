Oregon museum re-opening as more than just a museum

A century old museum is celebrating its grand opening next month after being closed for over a year.

The Coliseum Museum of Art, Antiques and Americana in Oregon, Illinois has transformed over the past 18 months. Michael Glenn is the executive director of the museum. He said there will be permanent collections on display.

“We also have rotating exhibits that were lining up," Glenn said. So, we have artists from the local area and northern Illinois, and maybe even going beyond that, for artists to come in and do, let's say a one-month show, maybe two months show.”

Glenn said the museum will be a place that celebrates a variety of art and cultural things.

“Well, we also have a full stage. So, as we go along, we're going to be hosting receptions, we'll have theater," he said, "we'll have plays, we have workshops that were already lining up.”

One of the workshops includes a visit from a retired state police special agent. This person will share her expertise about forensic art.

The grand re-opening will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday July 14 at the museum. Schedules and information about the museum can be found on the CMAAA Facebook page.

