Murals: Just put the right color in the right place | Under Rocks podcast
Take a stroll through your nearest downtown and chances are you're going to see some big bold public art on at least a few buildings. Cities and towns are embracing murals as a way to support artists and show some civic pride. We sent WNIJ's Under Rocks team to downtown Rockford to learn more, starting in the studio of muralist Brett Whitacre.
Brett Whitacre, in studio with his work-in-progress for the Boone County Fair.
Susan Stephens
Thanks to Nicole Blough with Cre8IV and Elizabeth Falls with the Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. Thanks to Brett Whitacre for letting us into his studio to check out his mural-in-progress. And thanks to all of the artists brightening our communities and the people in power who recognize their importance.
This episode of Under Rocks was produced by Spencer Tritt, Dan Libman, and Susan Stephens.