© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WNIJ News

Murals: Just put the right color in the right place | Under Rocks podcast

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt,
Dan LibmanSusan Stephens
Published June 30, 2023 at 10:05 AM CDT
Brett Whitacre's wall of paint
Susan Stephens
/
Brett Whitacre's wall of paint

Take a stroll through your nearest downtown and chances are you're going to see some big bold public art on at least a few buildings. Cities and towns are embracing murals as a way to support artists and show some civic pride. We sent WNIJ's Under Rocks team to downtown Rockford to learn more, starting in the studio of muralist Brett Whitacre.
(We'd love to see your favorite mural! Send a photo and location to rocks@niu.edu)

Brett Whitacre, in studio with his work-in-progress for the Boone County Fair.
1 of 5  — 20230614_105229~2.jpg
Brett Whitacre, in studio with his work-in-progress for the Boone County Fair.
Susan Stephens
2 of 5  — 20230614_104925.jpg
3 of 5  — 20230630_084513.jpg
4 of 5  — bo_mural.jpg
5 of 5  — 20230614_115259.jpg

Thanks to Nicole Blough with Cre8IV and Elizabeth Falls with the Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. Thanks to Brett Whitacre for letting us into his studio to check out his mural-in-progress. And thanks to all of the artists brightening our communities and the people in power who recognize their importance.

Come back to this space soon: We're sharing more photos of our own and from listeners. Send a pic of your favorite mural...or two...to rocks@niu.edu.

This episode of Under Rocks was produced by Spencer Tritt, Dan Libman, and Susan Stephens.

Tags
WNIJ News Under Rocks
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
Dan Libman
Dan Libman is an author, teacher, correspondent, and adventurous host of the WNIJ podcast Under Rocks.
See stories by Dan Libman
Susan Stephens
Susan is an award-winning reporter/writer at her favorite radio station. She's also WNIJ's Perspectives editor, Under Rocks contributor, and local host of All Things Considered.
See stories by Susan Stephens