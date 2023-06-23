With Special Guest Educator...My Mom! | Teachers' Lounge Classic

On a classic Teachers’ Lounge episode, we're revisiting our conversation with Lisa Felker. She just retired from teaching art and music at Morris Elementary School. She taught everything from Kindergarten, P.E., reading intervention, the list goes on and on. Oh yeah, she’s also Peter’s mom. No, seriously! We talked about why she chose education, substitute teaching in the same building as her child, changing careers in her 40s and much more.

