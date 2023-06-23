Poetically Yours - Youth collaboration poem
Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours feature poets from northern Illinois. This week's poem is the result of a collaboration poem with WNIJ and youth poet Claire Hua.
Claire,13, is an incoming 8th grader at the Sycamore Middle School in Illinois. Her hobbies include reading, playing violin and musicals. In her spare time, Claire enjoys spending time with her family and friends.
The poem "New Beginnings" is the result of the contest.
As the fresh breath of summer fades to only a memory
Left not, is the sorrow and remorse of yesterday
For heat waves have turned into the
Vivid
Splashes of color
Reds and oranges and the yellow bliss
Do not suffocate me as the grasp of summer did
I am living and laughing and crying sweet drops of
Fair weather’s dew
And I am singing the hymn of the hugs of true joy
But as I shine in the winds of autumn
I forget
I forget that my freedom has been stolen, not found
I forget that I am trapped in a state of fantastic new monotony
As summer leaves me, I forget what this season is doing to me
For this is not a new beginning
For this is not a new beginning
Just a new moment in time
One season blown away
Dissipating
Red, orange and yellow leaves
Falling in synchrony
Dancing to the sound of wind
Crushed carelessly when they finally rest
Leaving the tall trees undressed and self-conscious
With no way to cover up
Until white patterns
Fill the earth’s canvas
Fresh dirt freezes to bitter
And winter snarls
Sending a whirl of wonderful whispers
That push the thick white flakes
Flakes that melt with one glance of the sun
Thawing fingers that wipe across blue skies
Stimulating fresh teardrops
That yield beautiful blossoms
Seducing creatures that sing bright hues
All signs of a new beginning