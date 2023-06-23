Poetically Yours - Youth collaboration poem

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours feature poets from northern Illinois. This week's poem is the result of a collaboration poem with WNIJ and youth poet Claire Hua.

Claire,13, is an incoming 8th grader at the Sycamore Middle School in Illinois. Her hobbies include reading, playing violin and musicals. In her spare time, Claire enjoys spending time with her family and friends.

The poem "New Beginnings" is the result of the contest.

As the fresh breath of summer fades to only a memory

Left not, is the sorrow and remorse of yesterday

For heat waves have turned into the

Vivid

Splashes of color

Reds and oranges and the yellow bliss

Do not suffocate me as the grasp of summer did

I am living and laughing and crying sweet drops of

Fair weather’s dew

And I am singing the hymn of the hugs of true joy

But as I shine in the winds of autumn

I forget

I forget that my freedom has been stolen, not found

I forget that I am trapped in a state of fantastic new monotony

As summer leaves me, I forget what this season is doing to me

For this is not a new beginning

For this is not a new beginning

Just a new moment in time

One season blown away

Dissipating

Red, orange and yellow leaves

Falling in synchrony

Dancing to the sound of wind

Crushed carelessly when they finally rest

Leaving the tall trees undressed and self-conscious

With no way to cover up

Until white patterns

Fill the earth’s canvas

Fresh dirt freezes to bitter

And winter snarls

Sending a whirl of wonderful whispers

That push the thick white flakes

Flakes that melt with one glance of the sun

Thawing fingers that wipe across blue skies

Stimulating fresh teardrops

That yield beautiful blossoms

Seducing creatures that sing bright hues

All signs of a new beginning