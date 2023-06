Lear had a story to tell,

A tale about himself.

But first he had to find a role,

On himself to cast a spell.

He chose to be a suffering king,

Forsaken by his kids;

Tossed out into a storm

And all such manner of things.

His cat was devoid of any tales

And fancied she was only a cat.

Life itself was good enough,

Beside which Lear’s vanity pales.