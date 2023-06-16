© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WNIJ News

Perspective: The jungle of self-delusion

Northern Public Radio | By Taylor Atkins
Published June 16, 2023 at 4:51 AM CDT
Public Domain
/
Wikimedia
Onoda Hiroo hands over his military sword to Philippine president Ferdinand Marcos on the day of his surrender in 1974.

On March 9, 1974, the world was shocked to see a Japanese soldier emerge from the jungle on the Philippine island of Lubang, almost thirty years after the Pacific War ended. The popular media narrative was that intelligence officer Lt. Onoda Hiroo didn’t know that Japan had surrendered and that nobody knew he was there. The truth is much more complicated than that and has a lot to teach us about the lengths to which we go to modify reality to conform to our beliefs.

As one historian wryly puts it, Onoda and two comrades (who were killed in shootouts with locals in 1954 and 1972) survived by shooting local people and stealing their food. After each sighting, the Japanese government sent search parties—including the soldiers’ family members—to the island, dropping newspapers from aircraft and announcing on loudspeakers that the war was over.

But, as Onoda wrote in his memoir, they “had developed so many fixed ideas that we were unable to understand anything that did not conform with them.” They crafted bizarre, convoluted alternative explanations for a truth they could not bear.

Sound familiar? It should. An absurdly large number of Americans are now wandering in the jungle of their own fantasies, literally shooting and terrorizing the locals, because they can’t handle the truth.

Onoda later expressed resentment toward the emperor for making him a “slave.” I hope it doesn’t take thirty years for thirty percent of our fellow Americans to recognize their own mental slavery.

I’m Taylor Atkins and that’s my perspective.

Tags
WNIJ News WNIJ PerspectivesTaylor Atkins
Taylor Atkins
Taylor Atkins is a history professor at Northern Illinois University.
See stories by Taylor Atkins