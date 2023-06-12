NIU Board of Trustees to discuss contract extension for President Lisa Freeman

NIU’s Board of Trustees is expected to vote Thursday on a recommendation to extend the university president’s contract.

Lisa Freeman has served as NIU’s 13th president and first woman in that role.

In 2017, she served as Acting President before her appointment in 2018. She came to NIU in 2010 as Vice President for research and graduate studies. She also served as the university’s executive vice president and provost.

The Board of Trustees will meet during public session to discuss and vote to extend her contract through 2027. In addition, the board will discuss her financial package.

The board has completed five evaluations of Freeman and calls her results "measurable and impactful."

