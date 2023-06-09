© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
WNIJ News

Author offers a 'bucket list' for Illinois attractions

Northern Public Radio | By Jason Cregier
Published June 9, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT
R.L. Holmes
/
Author Melanie Holmes

Melanie Holmes recently penned the book "100 Things To Do In Illinois Before You Die."

Holmes says the publication acts as a bucket list of sorts for adventurers, travelers, and people interested in the state of Illinois.

She has experienced being inside a cave near the Ohio River where pirates used to hide out, to spending the night in a train caboose.

She recently spoke with WNIJ Morning Edition host Jason Cregier about her inspiration to write the book and her "must see" attractions.

Jason Cregier
Jason has hosted the local portion of “Weekend Edition” since 2017.
