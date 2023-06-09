Author offers a 'bucket list' for Illinois attractions

Melanie Holmes recently penned the book "100 Things To Do In Illinois Before You Die."

Holmes says the publication acts as a bucket list of sorts for adventurers, travelers, and people interested in the state of Illinois.

She has experienced being inside a cave near the Ohio River where pirates used to hide out, to spending the night in a train caboose.

She recently spoke with WNIJ Morning Edition host Jason Cregier about her inspiration to write the book and her "must see" attractions.