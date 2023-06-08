© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
Perspective: That's amore!

By Rosie Klepper
Published June 8, 2023
I nearly had to be revived yesterday at the local pizza joint.

My neighborhood pizza place sadly closed down and I’ve had to find another. There’s a place in the next town over. I checked out the online menu and you can buy the pizza by the slice, for $5. I called and asked if I had to order ahead of if I could just come in and get a slice. They guy said to just come on over. They had cheese, sausage or pepperoni.

I park my car and make my way over to the restaurant. I was greeted by the yeasty aroma of fresh pizza. I go up to the counter and ask for a cheese slice to go. The guy behind the counter took my $5 and besides the gargantuan pizza in a white styrofoam box, he gave me a clear plastic cup with a lid. I was confused. Was a urine test necessary for purchase? So I asked him, “Does it come with a drink?” “Sure does, best deal in town.” It was all I could do to not leap over the counter and give the guy a smacker. It nearly brought tears to my eyes. In these days of unrelenting inflation and shrinkflation at the grocery store, it shocked me that I would get a drink, too, all for the princely sum of $5.

I told one of my friends about this incident, she said, “You have got to get out more…”

I’m Rosie Klepper and that’s my perspective.

Rosie Klepper
Rosie Klepper is a writer and editor based in Hinsdale. A lover of language since birth, she delights in word play, wit and humor.
