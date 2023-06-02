© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
Rockford art and nonart students work together to create a one night only exhibit

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published June 2, 2023 at 4:38 AM CDT

An art exhibition that blossomed from several academic disciplines coming together will open for one night only.

Jason Judd is an art teacher and the business academy lead at Auburn high school. He said he and other teachers of the academy wanted to create a cross-curriculum project.

“My history of being in the art business,” he said, “I saw a really amazing opportunity where these worlds collided. I was like, ‘well, I mean, I did budgets, we did marketing, we had to do design, we had to do technical writing.’”

This is the first time that students from the academy’s science, English, business, math, graphic design, and art classes created something together.

Judd said the project started out with the science class making tie dye fabrics, after that the art students manipulated the cloth.

“Then that set the stage for math to use the exhibition for budgeting," Judd explained, "for English, to use it for technical writing, and for design to take all those elements and to design a brochure."

“Abstract Creations” will display from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 2 at Octane restaurant in Rockford. A silent auction will also take place.

