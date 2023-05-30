Perspective: Respect is an obligation and a right

There is a phrase that I take with me wherever I go: “Respect for the rights of others means peace.”

Respect is invaluable, it is an obligation and a human right. We live in difficult times in which we see the world changing by leaps and bounds and in the process, it snatches our morals, convictions, and values away. It is not that easy to change the precedents of history in the blink of an eye but today we are experiencing that. As a nation full of colors, beliefs, flavors, rhythms, traditions, culture, we all contribute to this fusion of hues, or as we know it, the famous “melting pot.” Because we are who we are, it is even more marvelous to be part of this country where we are exposed to a vast diversity of people that makes us one of a kind in the world.

But at the same time, the job is not simple. Humanly speaking, we all have a tough time adapting to drastic changes of society as we see it fragmented by the diverse ideologies and customs around us. Nevertheless, in my opinion, the respect we owe to the freedom rooted in the constitution of this nation is what makes America a great nation. If our rights were to be taken away, we would encounter chaos. Imposition has never been humanity’s ally; history confirms so.

In a world full of differences and contrasts, we must learn to live in peace and harmony with our neighbor who might be different from us in many ways. But at the end of the day, just like you and me, he or she values the emblem written in our constitution: “One nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”