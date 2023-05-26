© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
WNIJ News

Perspective: Only The Shadow knows...

Published May 19, 2023 at 7:04 AM CDT
Over the past year I've come to love old-time radio.

I've been amazed at the quality of the programming, from suspense to serious drama. The pacing, acting, dialogue, music, and sound effects are a marvel to behold.

But then one day, not long ago, I began to think: All of these shows were produced before I was born. How could the world have gotten on so well before I joined it?

It almost makes me think the world will do well after I'm gone. This is a most depressing thought!

I’m Tom McBride, and that’s my Perspective.

