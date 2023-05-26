A Rockford dance company is showing Sleeping Beauty in a different light

A northern Illinois dance company is putting a twist on an old classic.

The Rockford Dance Company is showcasing Sleeping Beauty Ballet, but it’s not set in a castle. Instead, the story will take place at a 1950s diner.

Lucas Segovia is the director and choreographer of the show. He says art moves forward when it is relatable.

“I wanted to present something that would showcase a little bit of what America would look like, in the 50s,” he said. “And it being such a remarkable time that is very noticeable for everybody that understands a little bit of fashion, culture all over the world.”

In order to do this, Segovia replaced some characters.

“Instead of thinking of a princess, "he explained," we could just think of a girl that turns 16 in the 1950s of America, and what that would look like.”

A busboy will embody the prince.

The production will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday at Rockford University’s Maddox Theater. Tickets are available at the company's website.

