A Rockford dance company is showing Sleeping Beauty in a different light

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published May 26, 2023 at 9:58 AM CDT
The Rockford Dance Company
/

A northern Illinois dance company is putting a twist on an old classic.

The Rockford Dance Company is showcasing Sleeping Beauty Ballet, but it’s not set in a castle. Instead, the story will take place at a 1950s diner.

Lucas Segovia is the director and choreographer of the show. He says art moves forward when it is relatable.

“I wanted to present something that would showcase a little bit of what America would look like, in the 50s,” he said. “And it being such a remarkable time that is very noticeable for everybody that understands a little bit of fashion, culture all over the world.”

In order to do this, Segovia replaced some characters.

“Instead of thinking of a princess, "he explained," we could just think of a girl that turns 16 in the 1950s of America, and what that would look like.”

A busboy will embody the prince.

The production will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday at Rockford University’s Maddox Theater. Tickets are available at the company's website.

Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
