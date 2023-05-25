Perspective: Re-entering spring on the farm after surgery

I always look forward to the merry month of May - the announcement of Springtime by flowers, leafing trees and returning birds. But for the first three weeks of May I had extensive surgery on my ankle, spent a week in the hospital, followed by two weeks of rehabilitation.

So, now, I’m “Home, Sweet Home,” but, since I’ll not be able to put any weight on my right leg, I will have to get used to wheelchair life and lots of therapy till mid-July.

What have I missed the most these last challenging weeks? Overall, I miss setting my own schedule. I miss the bird songs outside our windows. I look forward to the individual barks of our five border collies when I rev up the ATV for their mile long run around the back field. I miss their eager faces waiting patiently for treats upon return.

Bilbo, our Great Pyrenees sheep guardian dog who loves his ears scratched, wags his whole body as I approach the sheep field with treats. Then there’s our friends’ flock with their romping lambs who are grazing our lush field throughout the next several months. And...oh, yes, I miss my husband! We have a great partnership based on love, respect, and care for Mother Earth.

Overall, I’m eager to re-enter the peaceful farm life, spending twilight time on the deck with a glass of wine, classical music, and sheep peacefully grazing.

I’m Connie Seraphine, and that is my Perspective.