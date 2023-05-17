Poetically Yours Extended Podcast - Kellie Joy

Welcome to a special edition of the Poetically Yours podcast. For the past few years, this segment has showcased poems from northern Illinois writers and a few from other states.

Poetically Yours has given you glances of the poets, but it doesn’t allow you to hear the depth of these artists. This special serves as a backdrop for this weekly series.

This month’s featured poet is Kellie Joy. Joy is from Utah. She talked about her relationship with anxiety and how she works through being married someone who lives outside of the country. Joy said writing keeps her calm.