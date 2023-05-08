DeKalb Police are holding a man in the suspected homicide of a 15-year-old DeKalb woman

The DeKalb Police Department says it is holding a man in the suspected homicide of a 15-year-old DeKalb woman whose body was found on Sunday, May 7, in the 500 block of College Avenue in DeKalb.

The department said in a press release that its officers had been searching for the victim since receiving a call from her family on Saturday, May 6, that the teenager had not been seen since the night of May 4. It said phone records indicate she had been at an address that night in the vicinity of where her body was later found.

The department said that after officers conducted search warrants at nearby residences, they found evidence that led to a man being detained. It said the suspect, who it said was an acquaintance of the victim, is now in custody with charges pending against him.

The department said in this case there was no threat to the general public. It said the investigation was continuing and more information would be released when it became available.