Poetically Yours - Take it easy on yourself
Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week’s poem is by Davione Barrow.
Barrow is a student at Northern Illinois University and a recent WNIJ intern who assisted with the Poetically Yours segment. His poem is perfect for Mental Health Awareness Month. It’s called “Emotions.”
Going back to the pain and suffering,
Does a greater disservice to your self
Allowing the opportunity for you to be a pawn,
Just another spot, on the shelf
Emotions can overrule intelligence
However, it is not always right
Most times it’s dead wrong
Leaving you questioning your emotions and thoughts, all night
I’m sorry to myself for what I’ve allowed in my past
You set the standard for how people treat you
Therefore, talk and act like a winner
Or else, people will have no choice but to put you in last
Knowledge is the new power
What you don’t know can take your life
Educate yourself thoroughly on all things
And know your life is precious no need to end it short,
Never a need to pickup the knife
