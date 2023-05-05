Poetically Yours - Take it easy on yourself

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week’s poem is by Davione Barrow.

Barrow is a student at Northern Illinois University and a recent WNIJ intern who assisted with the Poetically Yours segment. His poem is perfect for Mental Health Awareness Month. It’s called “Emotions.”

Going back to the pain and suffering,

Does a greater disservice to your self

Allowing the opportunity for you to be a pawn,

Just another spot, on the shelf

Emotions can overrule intelligence

However, it is not always right

Most times it’s dead wrong

Leaving you questioning your emotions and thoughts, all night

I’m sorry to myself for what I’ve allowed in my past

You set the standard for how people treat you

Therefore, talk and act like a winner

Or else, people will have no choice but to put you in last

Knowledge is the new power

What you don’t know can take your life

Educate yourself thoroughly on all things

And know your life is precious no need to end it short,

Never a need to pickup the knife