Poetically Yours - Take it easy on yourself

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published May 5, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT
Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week’s poem is by Davione Barrow.

Barrow is a student at Northern Illinois University and a recent WNIJ intern who assisted with the Poetically Yours segment. His poem is perfect for Mental Health Awareness Month. It’s called “Emotions.”

Going back to the pain and suffering,

Does a greater disservice to your self

Allowing the opportunity for you to be a pawn,

Just another spot, on the shelf

Emotions can overrule intelligence

However, it is not always right

Most times it’s dead wrong

Leaving you questioning your emotions and thoughts, all night

I’m sorry to myself for what I’ve allowed in my past

You set the standard for how people treat you

Therefore, talk and act like a winner

Or else, people will have no choice but to put you in last

Knowledge is the new power

What you don’t know can take your life

Educate yourself thoroughly on all things

And know your life is precious no need to end it short,

Never a need to pickup the knife

  Yvonne Boose is a current corps member for Report for America, an initiative of the GroundTruth Project. It's a national service program that places talented journalists in local newsrooms like WNIJ.
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
