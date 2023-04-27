Perspective: Give 'til it feels great

If you've listened to NPR for any amount of time, you're probably familiar with the pledge drives and the requests to "support your local NPR station". Hopefully you've even got the tote bag to prove it! Now I'm sorry, Steve Inskeep, but I'm not actually here to remind you to give to WNIJ (worthy cause though that absolutely is!) but to remind you about Give DeKalb County coming up on May 4.

DeKalb County is a unique place. There is an abundance of kind, compassionate people working for and using the services of an incredible array of nonprofits. You have Safe Passage, an organization near and dear to my heart, providing literal life saving services for victims of domestic and sexual violence. You have DCCG, the most innovative and comprehensive community garden organization I've ever seen (and I've lived my whole life in farm country!). You have Barb Food Mart, a food pantry committed to providing resources to our neighbors in a dignified, family-centered way. You have BLAC Inc providing safe, affirming spaces where youth can dream and grow into tomorrow's leaders. You have Adventure Works, the Ellwood House, TAILS, and too many others to name in a 90 second recording.

I've traveled the world and cannot name a more generous, committed community. So even though it will be the middle of the night for me when Give DeKalb County starts, I know I'll be setting an alarm, ready to wake up and give and be reminded, just like I was last year, that the world is full of good and generous people and together, we can do so much.

