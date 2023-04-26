© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
WNIJ News

Poetically Yours Extended Podcast - Between two poet laureates

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published April 26, 2023 at 5:01 AM CDT
Christine Swanberg and Karen Fullett-Christensen at their poet laureate ceremonies.

Welcome to another episode of the Poetically Yours extended podcast.

April is National Poetry month and WNIJ felt it would be fitting to share a conversation between two inaugural poet laureates. Karen Fullett-Christensen is the first poet laureate of Aurora, Illinois and Christine is the first one for Rockford, Illinois. They shared how this world forced them to write about things they wouldn’t have normally written about, how it felt to be a poet laureate during the pandemic, and what their next adventures are.

WNIJ News
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
