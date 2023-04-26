Poetically Yours Extended Podcast - Between two poet laureates

Welcome to another episode of the Poetically Yours extended podcast.

April is National Poetry month and WNIJ felt it would be fitting to share a conversation between two inaugural poet laureates. Karen Fullett-Christensen is the first poet laureate of Aurora, Illinois and Christine is the first one for Rockford, Illinois. They shared how this world forced them to write about things they wouldn’t have normally written about, how it felt to be a poet laureate during the pandemic, and what their next adventures are.

