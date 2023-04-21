© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WNIJ News

Perspective: Ah, the pipes of spring are blowing!

Northern Public Radio | By Rosie Klepper
Published April 21, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
leafblower.jpg
Pixabay, Pixlr

I have many fond memories of bagpipes. I remember going to the Fourth of July parade in my town where there was usually one pipe and drum band marching. I love the droning, wailing sound and I was intrigued by the way the drummers spun their drum sticks. If I did that, I would have whacked myself upside the head.

Another time I went to the Highland Games which is usually held around the summer solstice. I was there to hear the massing of the bagpipes. I remember asking a kilt-clad man if I was standing in an ok spot to see the spectacle. He responded, “Ah yes, lass, they come doon and go roond…” Which translated into they come down and go round and I was in the correct place.

And yet another time I remember hearing bagpipes at Edinburgh Castle. Could there have been a more magnificent setting? The castle, perched high above on a rocky outpost overlooking the city. It was grand.

And just this week, I was walking the dog and I heard a mechanical skirl in the near spring air. It was two leaf blowers, in tandem, blowing away the last bit of winter’s debris. It dawned on me that leaf blowers are the suburban answer to bagpipes. While their sound doesn’t have the same charm as bagpipes, it did make me think of their haunting sound.

I’m Rosie Klepper and that’s my perspective.

Tags
WNIJ News WNIJ Perspectives
Rosie Klepper
Rosie Klepper is a writer and editor based in Hinsdale. A lover of language since birth, she delights in word play, wit and humor.
See stories by Rosie Klepper