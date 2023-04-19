© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
WNIJ News

23-year-old DeKalb student-teacher charged with sexually abusing middle school student

Northern Public Radio | By Peter Medlin
Published April 19, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT
HUTCHINSON_QUINYATTA_L041923_01_33_25_PM.jpg
DeKalb County Jail
/
Quinyatta Hutchinson is charged with sexually abusing a 14-year-old Huntley Middle School student.

A student teacher working at Huntley Middle School in DeKalb was arrested this week on charges of Criminal Sexual Abuse against a minor.

23-year-old Quinyatta L. Hutchinson is being charged with two felony counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse.

Hutchinson allegedly engaged in sexual conduct with a student on school grounds, according to a DeKalb Police investigation.

The DeKalb School District sent out a release to parents and guardians stating that a student teacher had been removed from assignment and was under investigation but didn’t provide details of the charges.

Hutchinson’s car was identified through an Automated License Plate Reader System entering the DeKalb city limits. Officers located him at his home and took him into custody without incident.

Hutchinson is due back in court next week and is being held at the DeKalb County Jail.

