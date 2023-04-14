Museum's new exhibit has art that looks good enough to eat

A certain delicacy seems to take the cake for an upcoming art exhibit.

The opening for Rockford Art Museum’s 82nd Young Artist Show : Youth Division takes place this Sunday April 16.

Carrie Johnson, the executive director, and chief curator at the museum, said each year there seems to be a theme that most youth gravitate towards. A sweet treat takes the lead for this show.

“We did see a lot of donut pieces,” she said. “Actually, for the high school division, one of the award winners for 3D, was a perfect box of Dunkin Donuts that were so glossy and gorgeous. And they looked so perfect. And it was all done in ceramics. So that was amazing.”

Johnson said the art show is a great way to connect with Winnebago County schools.

“This year we've got 319 pieces from 49 Winnebago schools, Winnebago County Schools. And this ranges from kindergarten through eighth grade,” she said.

The opening ceremony takes place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the museum. The display will show through May 14.