Perspective: Are new beginnings for everyone?

I stood in the chill of early dawn. Watching the sun majestically shine brightly through pine boughs. Golden shafts of light stretched across the dew laced green grass. The world around me silent and full of promise.

Yet, I could not ignore the persistent tug on my conscious. An awareness that at this same moment this sense of new beginning was unattainable to billions in our world. Millions of other Americans. Hundreds or thousands of our neighbors in our own communities.

Do those of us who know the freedom of new beginnings have an obligation to all those who do not?

Spring comes whether you are rich or poor, but the experience of spring is not equal.

38 million people living in the United States cannot afford basic necessities.

What is a person to do with this information? What can one person do in the face of so much need and inequality?

“We imagine that their sufferings are one thing and our life another.” Tolstoy wrote.

No one person can solve an injustice of this magnitude. However, one person who knows the freedom and happiness of new beginnings can be awake to those who do not.

It is our obligation to find our own ways to contribute to creating a world where everyone can know spring and what new beginnings can offer.

I’m Dan Kenney and this is my perspective.