Perspective: Fir trees and horror movies
When we grow older, we become more realistic but lose a sense of wonder, triggered by a certain sensory distortion. When I was small, I walked into our little high school auditorium and thought it the most cavernous room I had ever seen or ever would see, Later, I was amazed at how cramped it was. As a little kid, I was amazed at how scary the sci-fi horror film THE THING was. Years later, I laughed at how hokey it was and how poor were its production values.
The underrated 19th century poet Thomas Hood said it best:
I remember, I remember
The fir trees dark and high.
I used to think their slender tops
Were close against the sky.
It was a childish fantasy,
But now it’s little joy
To know I'm farther off from Heaven
Than when I was a boy.
I’m Tom McBride and that’s my Perspective.