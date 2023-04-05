© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
WNIJ News

Perspective: Fir trees and horror movies

By Tom McBride
Published April 5, 2023
When we grow older, we become more realistic but lose a sense of wonder, triggered by a certain sensory distortion. When I was small, I walked into our little high school auditorium and thought it the most cavernous room I had ever seen or ever would see, Later, I was amazed at how cramped it was. As a little kid, I was amazed at how scary the sci-fi horror film THE THING was. Years later, I laughed at how hokey it was and how poor were its production values.

The underrated 19th century poet Thomas Hood said it best:

I remember, I remember

The fir trees dark and high. 

I used to think their slender tops

Were close against the sky. 

It was a childish fantasy, 

But now it’s little joy

To know I'm farther off from Heaven

Than when I was a boy.

I’m Tom McBride and that’s my Perspective.

Tom McBride
Tom McBride is co-author of the annual Beloit College Mindset List. He is a specialist in Shakespeare. For 42 years he taught at Beloit, where he won an award for excellence in teaching. He also coordinated the Mackey Distinguished Writers' Program and the First Year Initiatives Program.
