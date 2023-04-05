Perspective: Fir trees and horror movies

When we grow older, we become more realistic but lose a sense of wonder, triggered by a certain sensory distortion. When I was small, I walked into our little high school auditorium and thought it the most cavernous room I had ever seen or ever would see, Later, I was amazed at how cramped it was. As a little kid, I was amazed at how scary the sci-fi horror film THE THING was. Years later, I laughed at how hokey it was and how poor were its production values.

The underrated 19th century poet Thomas Hood said it best:

I remember, I remember

The fir trees dark and high.

I used to think their slender tops

Were close against the sky.

It was a childish fantasy,

But now it’s little joy

To know I'm farther off from Heaven

Than when I was a boy.

I’m Tom McBride and that’s my Perspective.