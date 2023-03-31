A Song of Psychology & Esports | Teachers' Lounge Classic

This week, we're revisiting a classic episode of Teachers' Lounge from 2021 with Jeff Pitner.

He’s a psychology teacher at Guilford High School in Rockford. Pitner’s also the coach of their very successful eSports team! Peter talked with him about how much the team has grown and building the community over the years.

“I remember two years ago, this moment just sticks with me. This kid, it was his first time ever coming to the club. It's in the library and he walks in, he sees some kids playing games over here, some more kids playing games over there and he stops, he drops his things, he raises his hands in the air and he goes ‘My people! I’m here! I found them!’” Jeff said. “And everyone just kind of looks at him and goes, ‘Hey!' It was just a great like welcoming moment just bringing them in the fold. And then they all started singing the “Halo” theme together.”

Peter also talks with him about how his psychology classes have evolved as he’s learned about restorative justice and how the pandemic impacts the social dynamics of the classroom.

Don’t worry, we’ll be back in your podcast feed with a brand-new, very special episode of Teachers' Lounge next week!

If this is your first time hearing Teachers’ Lounge -- it’s a simple idea -- we’ve all had teachers in our lives who shaped who we are.

And we want you to be a part of our show!

Every educator we have on this podcast, whether teacher, coach or professor is nominated by the folks who listen. So, tell us about the educators who inspired you & the educators in your community who deserve a spotlight.

Email us with our nominations and story ideas at teacherslounge@niu.edu .

SHOW NOTES

Educator in this episode: Jeff Pitner

Music: Our show's theme music is from the northern Illinois-based band "Kindoves" and their songs "Popn," "Origins" and "Quiche." You can find more of their music on their Soundcloud page. You can also listen to the episode of WNIJ's own Sessions from Studio A where they were featured.

Teachers! People who know teachers! People with stories about teachers! Send us an email and be part of the show! Also, send us your topic recommendations: teacherslounge@niu.edu

