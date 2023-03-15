© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
WNIJ News

Poetically Yours Special Podcast - Bear Wolf

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published March 15, 2023 at 10:07 AM CDT
Yvonne Boose - Screen capture from Zoom video.
Bear reading one of his poems.

Welcome to a special edition of the Poetically Yours podcast. For the past few years, this segment has showcased poems from northern Illinois writers and a few from other states.

Poetically Yours has given you glances of the poets, but it doesn’t allow you to hear the depth of these artists. This special serves as a backdrop for this weekly series.

This month’s featured poet is Bear Wolf. Wolf is a spoken word artist, teacher, an author, and many other things. In this episode, Wolf talked about the light and dark sides of life. He shared some very personal information about himself. His testimony reiterates the power of poetry.

  • Yvonne Boose is a current corps member for Report for America, an initiative of the GroundTruth Project. It's a national service program that places talented journalists in local newsrooms like WNIJ. You can learn more about Report for America at wnij.org.
WNIJ News
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
