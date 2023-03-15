Poetically Yours Special Podcast - Bear Wolf

Welcome to a special edition of the Poetically Yours podcast. For the past few years, this segment has showcased poems from northern Illinois writers and a few from other states.

Poetically Yours has given you glances of the poets, but it doesn’t allow you to hear the depth of these artists. This special serves as a backdrop for this weekly series.

This month’s featured poet is Bear Wolf. Wolf is a spoken word artist, teacher, an author, and many other things. In this episode, Wolf talked about the light and dark sides of life. He shared some very personal information about himself. His testimony reiterates the power of poetry.