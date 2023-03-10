© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
Poetically Yours - We really should stop worrying

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published March 10, 2023 at 12:36 PM CST
Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week’s segment features a poem by Kyle White.

White is an author and illustrator living in Sycamore, Illinois. His latest book is Freezing, Thawing: New & Revised Stories from the Midwest. Here’s his poem “Upon Consultation with Box Turtles.”

Right now, on this 10-below winter day–as I order more things online, recheck email, and thumb through social media again–there are animals sleeping underground. Underfoot. And inside trees. Trees that have shed their hard-won leaves before taking winter naps. In the economies of box turtles, bears, bees, sycamores, black walnuts, and chinquapin oaks–all more noteworthy than I–it's best to stop looking busy for a time.

Can you imagine the dormant box turtle in his home–dormant for five months of the year–tossing and turning, worrying, “I should’ve… If only I would’ve…What could’ve been… ?”

Of course you can’t imagine it.

The box turtle is quietly snoring, in and out:

Let’s be honest.

Let’s be honest.

Let’s be honest.

  Yvonne Boose is a current corps member for Report for America, an initiative of the GroundTruth Project.
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
