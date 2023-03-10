Perspective: Hey, cousin!

The average American has 4,700 fifth cousins.

An ancestral DNA database can use genetic information like this to identify criminals in cold cases. Thus, I think I have a civic duty to put my own DNA profile on one of these sites.

After all, one of my fifth cousins might be the starting link in tracking down a heinous and terrible crook, I've thought about this.

I think I'm safe. After all, the nearest cousin who might have been a Napoleon of Crime has been dead for over twenty years now.

This is Tom McBride; that's my Perspective.