WNIJ News

Perspective: Hey, cousin!

Northern Public Radio | By Tom McBride
Published March 10, 2023 at 4:45 AM CST
The average American has 4,700 fifth cousins.

An ancestral DNA database can use genetic information like this to identify criminals in cold cases. Thus, I think I have a civic duty to put my own DNA profile on one of these sites.

After all, one of my fifth cousins might be the starting link in tracking down a heinous and terrible crook, I've thought about this.

I think I'm safe. After all, the nearest cousin who might have been a Napoleon of Crime has been dead for over twenty years now.

This is Tom McBride; that's my Perspective.

Tom McBride
Tom McBride
Tom McBride is co-author of the annual Beloit College Mindset List. He is a specialist in Shakespeare. For 42 years he taught at Beloit, where he won an award for excellence in teaching. He also coordinated the Mackey Distinguished Writers' Program and the First Year Initiatives Program.
