Perspective: The B-Kind Revolution

“Whatever happened to just being kind.” a waiter said to me recently noting the decline in kindness over recent years.

It is part of a lament I have heard from many others. It seems many people today have forgotten how to be civil to one another.

According to the dictionary kindness is the quality of being friendly, generous, and considerate.

However, kindness is much more than just being nice. Kindness is expressed through empathy, kind gestures, thoughtfulness, or being helpful.

To be-kind is intentional action, voluntary acts of kindness without expecting anything in return.

Being kind is expressing love. Practicing compassion and caring. Showing love with kind acts, a smile, an unexpected deed or a planned surprise. When we offer these acts to others it makes them feel happy, and when a person feels happy they are more likely to show kindness to others.

A ripple effect that leads to the B-Kind Revolution. Together by practicing kindness with others we encounter, even if it is while dinning out, we can make a difference. If we are all practicing kindness then it becomes a movement of change.

The B-kind revolution can start with me and you, today. Kindness will lead to kindness. You will see that it makes you happier and the person you were kind to will be happier too. Then ripple by ripple we will cause a wave of positive change.

I am Dan Kenney, and this is my perspective.