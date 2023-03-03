© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WNIJ News

Poetically Yours - The power of shoes

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published March 3, 2023 at 2:32 PM CST
Terry Loncaric.jpg
Photo provided by Terry Loncaric
/

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week’s featured poet is Terry Loncaric.

Loncaric lives in Hampshire, Illinois. She said she has three lives. A poet, a journalist, and an educator, and these lives collide through her poetry. Loncaric wrote two poetry books, “Crashing in Velvet” for Finishing Line Press, and most recently, “Poetry in an Age of Panic” for Kelsay Books. She also hosts a monthly open-mic of original songs and poetry at Stage Left Cafe in Woodstock. Here’s her poem “How I Loved My Earth Shoes.”

Odd-shaped,

not very feminine,

but the moment

I slid my feet

into those

puppies,

my feet grew

wings.

If a pair of clogs

had met some

lonely loafers,

this would be

their love child --

my college

Earth Shoes,

free, hip,

oddly comforting,

like a surprise

date, perhaps

a little dorky,

but oh-so-sweet

when they kissed

your feet.

In the lift

of these heavenly

arches, I felt like

I could fly, glide,

stride.

Is it possible

I grew an inch

of confidence

in my spiffy '70s

Earth Shoes?

I remember

all of the places

we roamed:

the foreign film house,

where I saw

my first bawdy

Fellini flick,

the coffee joint,

where I enjoyed

intense talks.

Before I plunged

full throttle into

the minutiae of life,

I had miles to travel,

a satchel of dreams,

and my faithful

Earth Shoes

to give me flight.

How I miss them!

  • Yvonne Boose is a current corps member for Report for America, an initiative of the GroundTruth Project. It's a national service program that places talented journalists in local newsrooms like WNIJ. You can learn more about Report for America at wnij.org.
WNIJ News
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
See stories by Yvonne Boose