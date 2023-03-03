Poetically Yours - The power of shoes

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week’s featured poet is Terry Loncaric.

Loncaric lives in Hampshire, Illinois. She said she has three lives. A poet, a journalist, and an educator, and these lives collide through her poetry. Loncaric wrote two poetry books, “Crashing in Velvet” for Finishing Line Press, and most recently, “Poetry in an Age of Panic” for Kelsay Books. She also hosts a monthly open-mic of original songs and poetry at Stage Left Cafe in Woodstock. Here’s her poem “How I Loved My Earth Shoes.”

Odd-shaped,

not very feminine,

but the moment

I slid my feet

into those

puppies,

my feet grew

wings.

If a pair of clogs

had met some

lonely loafers,

this would be

their love child --

my college

Earth Shoes,

free, hip,

oddly comforting,

like a surprise

date, perhaps

a little dorky,

but oh-so-sweet

when they kissed

your feet.

In the lift

of these heavenly

arches, I felt like

I could fly, glide,

stride.

Is it possible

I grew an inch

of confidence

in my spiffy '70s

Earth Shoes?

I remember

all of the places

we roamed:

the foreign film house,

where I saw

my first bawdy

Fellini flick,

the coffee joint,

where I enjoyed

intense talks.

Before I plunged

full throttle into

the minutiae of life,

I had miles to travel,

a satchel of dreams,

and my faithful

Earth Shoes

to give me flight.

How I miss them!