Sessions from Studio A - Blind Panik
1 of 5 — BP_Still 1.png
Blind Panik performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Rockford's Blind Panik released 9 new singles in 2022 and show no sign of slowing down this year. Hear some of those singles this hour along with live performances and a talk with band members.
Check out more from the band on their website and Facebook page.
Blind Panik performing "Closing Doors" live in WNIJ's Studio A
Blind Panik performing "Odd Desires" live in WNIJ's Studio A
Blind Panik performing "Second Guessing" live in WNIJ's Studio A
Blind Panik performing "Leading to Your Eazy Smiles" live in WNIJ's Studio A