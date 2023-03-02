© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
WNIJ News

Sessions from Studio A - Blind Panik

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published March 2, 2023 at 6:55 PM CST
BP_Still 1.png
1 of 5  — BP_Still 1.png
Blind Panik performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
BP_Still 5.png
2 of 5  — BP_Still 5.png
Blind Panik performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
BP_Still 3.png
3 of 5  — BP_Still 3.png
Blind Panik performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
BP_Still 4.png
4 of 5  — BP_Still 4.png
Blind Panik performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
BP_Still 2.png
5 of 5  — BP_Still 2.png
Blind Panik performing live in WNIJ's Studio A

Rockford's Blind Panik released 9 new singles in 2022 and show no sign of slowing down this year. Hear some of those singles this hour along with live performances and a talk with band members.

Check out more from the band on their website and Facebook page.

Blind Panik performing "Closing Doors" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Blind Panik performing "Odd Desires" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Blind Panik performing "Second Guessing" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Blind Panik performing "Leading to Your Eazy Smiles" live in WNIJ's Studio A

