Local elections on April 4th. Have a voting plan?

It’s been less than six months since voters headed to the polls to cast their ballot for congressional, state and county races. Just around the corner are the Consolidated Elections on April 4, where local offices are on the ballot.

There's plenty of options to casting your ballot from early voting, vote-by-mail, and Election Day voting. Here's some information to keep in mind as you prepare your voting plan.

Here’s what you need to know

Local elections matter

Elections are fundamental for our democracy. The people selected in the Consolidated Election determine the tax rate and prioritize the funding for the essential functions for our communities. According to Kane County Clerk John Cunningham, 80% of your taxes are determined by local taxing bodies.

Positions for the following government bodies will be on the ballot:



Municipal –includes City Council, Village, Town

School Districts

Regional Board of School Trustees

Community College Districts

Library Districts

Fire Districts

Park Districts

Important dates to keep in mind



Early voting begins – Thursday, February 23, 2023. You can early vote at your county clerk’s office. Check with your county clerk’s office for more locations.

– Thursday, February 23, 2023. You can early vote at your county clerk’s office. Check with your county clerk’s office for more locations. Close of voter registration – Tuesday, March 7

– Tuesday, March 7 Grace period registration and voting begins - Wednesday, March 8

- Wednesday, March 8 Last day to mail a ballot – Thursday, March 30

– Thursday, March 30 Election Day – April 4th; Local election polls are opened.

Registering to vote

Who is eligible to register to vote?



U.S. citizen

Must be 18 years old or 17 years old and 18 by the time of the general election

Must be a resident of the area

Persons who have been convicted, spent time in jail, are eligible to vote.

Grace period registration

If you missed the registration deadline eligible voters can still register at an early voting site or on Election Day. Eligible voters will be required to vote at the time of registration.

Here are acceptable forms of identification to register to vote:



A valid photo ID

Utility bill like water bill, electricity bill

Bank statement

Government check

Paycheck

Lease or contract for residency

Student ID

Government document

How to Register

In person



Your local county clerk’s office

Most area banks

Secretary of State Driver’s License Facilities

Library (check with your local library for their availability)

By Mail

Download the application, click here.

Drop off at your county clerk’s office.

The application must be postmarked by March 7.



Online

Can register online through the State Board of Elections .

How to check your voter registration

If I'm registered to vote, but I lost my ID, can I still vote?

Yes, as long as your registration information is correct.

In most circumstances, you do not need a photo ID to vote .

Can I bring campaign information, notes or a list of candidates I plan on voting for with me to the polling booth?

Yes.

Can I bring my child to the voting booth?

Yes.

For a sample ballot and early voting site locations and schedules, check out your county clerk’s website.



Have questions? Reach out to your county clerk’s office.

