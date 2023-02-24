© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Return to Hola
WNIJ News

Local elections on April 4th. Have a voting plan?

Northern Public Radio | By Maria Gardner Lara
Published February 24, 2023 at 12:11 PM CST
Vote_0.jpg
Wikimedia Commons
/

It’s been less than six months since voters headed to the polls to cast their ballot for congressional, state and county races. Just around the corner are the Consolidated Elections on April 4, where local offices are on the ballot.

There's plenty of options to casting your ballot from early voting, vote-by-mail, and Election Day voting. Here's some information to keep in mind as you prepare your voting plan.

Here’s what you need to know

Local elections matter

Elections are fundamental for our democracy. The people selected in the Consolidated Election determine the tax rate and prioritize the funding for the essential functions for our communities. According to Kane County Clerk John Cunningham, 80% of your taxes are determined by local taxing bodies.

Positions for the following government bodies will be on the ballot:

  • Municipal –includes City Council, Village, Town 
  • School Districts 
  • Regional Board of School Trustees 
  • Community College Districts 
  • Library Districts 
  • Fire Districts 
  • Park Districts 

Important dates to keep in mind

  • Early voting begins – Thursday, February 23, 2023. You can early vote at your county clerk’s office. Check with your county clerk’s office for more locations. 
  • Close of voter registration – Tuesday, March 7 
  • Grace period registration and voting begins - Wednesday, March 8 
  • Last day to mail a ballot – Thursday, March 30 
  • Election Day – April 4th; Local election polls are opened. 

Registering to vote

Who is eligible to register to vote?

  • U.S. citizen 
  • Must be 18 years old or 17 years old and 18 by the time of the general election 
  • Must be a resident of the area

Persons who have been convicted, spent time in jail, are eligible to vote.

Grace period registration

If you missed the registration deadline eligible voters can still register at an early voting site or on Election Day. Eligible voters will be required to vote at the time of registration.

Here are acceptable forms of identification to register to vote:

  • A valid photo ID 
  • Utility bill like water bill, electricity bill 
  • Bank statement 
  • Government check 
  • Paycheck 
  • Lease or contract for residency 
  • Student ID  
  • Government document 

How to Register

In person

  • Your local county clerk’s office 
  • Most area banks 
  • Secretary of State Driver’s License Facilities 
  • Library (check with your local library for their availability) 

By Mail

  • Download the application, click here. 
  • Drop off at your county clerk’s office. 
  • The application must be postmarked by March 7. 

Online

How to check your voter registration

If I'm registered to vote, but I lost my ID, can I still vote?
Yes, as long as your registration information is correct.
In most circumstances, you do not need a photo ID to vote.

Can I bring campaign information, notes or a list of candidates I plan on voting for with me to the polling booth?
Yes.

Can I bring my child to the voting booth?
Yes.

For a sample ballot and early voting site locations and schedules, check out your county clerk’s website.

Have questions? Reach out to your county clerk’s office.

Tags
WNIJ News Consolidated Elections
Maria Gardner Lara
A Chicago native, Maria earned a Master's Degree in Public Affairs Reporting from the University of Illinois Springfield . Maria is a 2022-2023 corps member for Report for America. RFA is a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues and communities. It is an initiative of The GroundTruth Project, a nonprofit journalism organization. Un residente nativo de Chicago, Maria se graduó de University of Illinois Springfield con una licenciatura superior en periodismo de gobierno.
See stories by Maria Gardner Lara