© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WNIJ News

Thousands without power across northern Illinois after freezing rain storm

Northern Public Radio | By Juanpablo Ramirez-Franco
Published February 23, 2023 at 11:44 AM CST
IMG_20230223_104552.jpg
ComED
/
https://www.comed.com/Outages/ExperiencingAnOutage/Pages/OutageMap.aspx
Outages across northern Illinois following freezing rain storm.

Since Wednesday night ComED crews have been dealing with power outages across northern Illinois. They were caused by a heavy, icy rain that led to a large number of downed power lines. Many lines were brought down by falling tree limbs that broke under the weight of the ice, others by the burden of the ice itself.

According to Tom Dominguez, a communications manager for ComED, there are still 86,000 customers without power.

“We've been able to restore 125,000 of those customers, which means the storm that ran through all of the northern third of Illinois, it affected about 212,000 customers.”

Dominguez adds that ComED expects to restore the power to about 80% of those 86,000 remaining customers by this evening. He said the remaining 20% will likely remain without power until the end of day Saturday.

Screen Shot 2023-02-23 at 11.14.16 AM.png

As of late Thursday morning, in Rockford there were currently 7,000 reported outages attributed to the ice storm out of some 71,000 customers. In Freeport there were 600 outages out of 13,000 customers, and in DeKalb, 160 outages out of 17,000 customers. There were no reported outages in Aurora.

According to ComEd, should anyone come across a downed power line, it's important for them to always assume that the power line is still energized and still dangerous, so never approach a downed power line. Instead call ComED immediately at 1-800-334-766

WNIJ News
Juanpablo Ramirez-Franco
Juanpablo covers environmental, substandard housing and police-community relations. He’s been a bilingual facilitator at the StoryCorps office in Chicago. As a civic reporting fellow at City Bureau, a non-profit news organization that focuses on Chicago’s South Side, Ramirez-Franco produced print and audio stories about the Pilsen neighborhood. Before that, he was a production intern at the Third Coast International Audio Festival and the rural America editorial intern at In These Times magazine. Ramirez-Franco grew up in northern Illinois. He is a graduate of Knox College.
See stories by Juanpablo Ramirez-Franco