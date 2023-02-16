Submit questions for the DeKalb County virtual candidate forums to be held March 7-9

WNIJ and the League of Women Voters of DeKalb County are co-sponsoring candidate forums for contested races in DeKalb County. The forums will be broadcast live on WNIJ's Facebook page and at wnij.org on March 7, 8, and 9 beginning at 6:00 p.m.

The preliminary forum schedule is:

March 7: DeKalb Wards 3, 5, 7, and DeKalb Park District

March 8: DeKalb School District 428, Genoa-Kingston School District 424, and Somonauk School District 432

March 9: Sycamore Wards 1, 3 and Sandwich Ward 2

The schedule is subject to change. The video will also be available on WNIJ's YouTube page after each event.

The consolidated election is April 4, 2023. Information about registration, voting and the candidates can be found at the League’s non-partisan election website, www.illinoisvoterguide.org.

Información Electoral (en español)