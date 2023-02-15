Poetically Yours Extended Podcast - Karen Fullett-Christensen

Welcome to a special edition of the Poetically Yours podcast. For the past few years, this segment has showcased poems from northern Illinois writers and a few from other states.

Poetically Yours has given you glances of the poets, but it doesn’t allow you to hear the depth of these artists. This special segment will do just that. It will serve as a backdrop for this weekly series.

This month’s featured poet is Karen Fullett-Christensen. Fullett-Christensen is Aurora, Illinois first poet laureate.