WNIJ News

Poetically Yours Extended Podcast - Karen Fullett-Christensen

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published February 15, 2023 at 5:03 PM CST
Karen Fullett-Christensen

Welcome to a special edition of the Poetically Yours podcast. For the past few years, this segment has showcased poems from northern Illinois writers and a few from other states.

Poetically Yours has given you glances of the poets, but it doesn’t allow you to hear the depth of these artists. This special segment will do just that. It will serve as a backdrop for this weekly series.

This month’s featured poet is Karen Fullett-Christensen. Fullett-Christensen is Aurora, Illinois first poet laureate.

WNIJ News
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
