Poetically Yours - The depth of a woman

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets, and occasionally poets across the country. Today we feature work from Kellie Joy of Utah.

Joy goes by Phoenix Lilly. She started writing poetry around 12 years old. She said she was an awkward child and poetry gave her a voice. She writes about social issues as well as her own pain. Her husband lives in Afghanistan and he’s also a poet and humanitarian. She said it’s difficult knowing how his life is and being apart is something she can’t summarize, but she'll keep the faith that they'll be together soon. Here is why she writes:

“I’m a poet because my life needs something contained on the page so people can take a little something to feel they are not alone,” Joy said.

Today’s poem is called “Her Fire.”

Sometimes she would rather loosen her stitches so she can breathe

Even if it means she has to break down

She knows there’s magic in tears

She knows her soul needs to shed itself sometimes

You can’t tell her she’s beautiful if you don’t understand her fire

If you can’t get close enough to her heart

She can’t hear you

She’s independent and strong

But is soft enough to love

Heavenly and kind

When the world is a scary place there’s no doubt you have lover and a light

In everything

Her touch depends on you

Her love is as easily heated as it can turn cold

She’s fierce and unapologetically herself

Don’t confuse ambition with vanity

Don’t water down her goals

And at night when the world is silent

And it’s just the two of you

Hold her so close

That you feel magic