Perspective: Much ado about gas stoves

In recent weeks, the cyberverse has been fraught with polemics about gas stoves.

Lowly gas stoves.

One thing missing from the histrionics is any reference to climate change. If we are to be serious about curbing it, then it seems obvious that we must burn less stuff – including natural gas.

That leads to the overarching need for thoughtful and reasonable and nuanced and practical plans for phasing out the use of most gas appliances. This includes (over time) household items that use the fuel: furnaces, clothes dryers, water heaters – and yes, kitchen stoves.

The process can begin with a planned halt to the installation of gas units in all newly constructed buildings. Financial incentives for the purchase of electrical appliances already have been introduced. Graduated sunset dates for the manufacture and installation of gas appliances could also be employed.

But by now, it’s of little consequence, I suppose. Gas stoves have had their fifteen minutes of -- flame. We'll just have to fuss about something else.

