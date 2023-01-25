© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
WNIJ News

Poetically Yours Special Podcast Ep. 2 - James Morehead

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published January 25, 2023 at 10:48 AM CST
James Morehead holding canvas and portraits of red and gray.jpg
Provided by James Morehead
/
James Morehead holding his books "canvas" and "portraits of red and gray"

Every Friday Poetically Yours fills your ears with melodic stanzas--mostly from northern Illinois poets. But now there's something else: A full length Poetically Yours Podcast.

This monthly digital experience will give you a closer look at the person behind the pen. This episode features the Dublin Poet Laureate, James Morehead.

Morehead's poet laureate appointment was scheduled to end in December of last year but he has secured a second term. He is an author of two books and his working on this third. "canvas: poems” is his debut collection. He also hosts the Viewless Wings Poetry Podcast.

His poem "tethered" was transformed into an award-winning, hand drawn animated short film, and "gallery" was set to music for baritone and piano. Morehead's poems have appeared in Wingless Dreamer, Prometheus Dreaming and Prompt Press. Learn more about Morehead by visiting the below web sites.

James Morehead

Poet Laureate - Dublin, California

Author of canvas

Host of the Viewless Wings Poetry Podcast

Founder of ViewlessWings.com

  • Yvonne Boose is a current corps member for Report for America, an initiative of the GroundTruth Project. It's a national service program that places talented journalists in local newsrooms like WNIJ. You can learn more about Report for America at wnij.org.
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
