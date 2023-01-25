Poetically Yours Special Podcast Ep. 2 - James Morehead

Every Friday Poetically Yours fills your ears with melodic stanzas--mostly from northern Illinois poets. But now there's something else: A full length Poetically Yours Podcast.

This monthly digital experience will give you a closer look at the person behind the pen. This episode features the Dublin Poet Laureate, James Morehead.

Morehead's poet laureate appointment was scheduled to end in December of last year but he has secured a second term. He is an author of two books and his working on this third. "canvas: poems” is his debut collection. He also hosts the Viewless Wings Poetry Podcast.

His poem "tethered" was transformed into an award-winning, hand drawn animated short film, and "gallery" was set to music for baritone and piano. Morehead's poems have appeared in Wingless Dreamer, Prometheus Dreaming and Prompt Press. Learn more about Morehead by visiting the below web sites.

James Morehead

Poet Laureate - Dublin, California

Author of canvas

Host of the Viewless Wings Poetry Podcast

Founder of ViewlessWings.com