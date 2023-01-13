Poetically Yours - Beauty is everywhere

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. Today we feature Pastor Kenneth Storck.

Storck graduated from Concordia Seminary in 1974 and was ordained into the ministry of the Catholic Church. He has a Master of Divinity Degree accredited by three seminaries. Stork has served congregations in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and in the Lutheran Church - Missouri Synod. He's married and has three daughters. This week's poem is called "Shamsia."

It is in the eye…

a trillion snowflakes, not one alike,

Van Gogh’s starry, starry night.

the flap of a butterfly wing,

the voice that comforts when one sings.

the shimmering sight of moonstruck tides,

the elderly couple side by side.

the Grand Canyon at the break of dawn,

children frolicking on a newly mowed lawn.

the lover’s footsteps coming down the stairs,

the ballet dancer in mid-air.

the yearning for the right words to say,

one kneeling at prayer at the end of the day.

…of the beholder.

Copyright 2021 @Art after Hours by Kenn Storck