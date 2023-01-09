A DeKalb organization looking for an artist to design its annual directory

A network of businesspeople in DeKalb is asking the community to help design their business directory cover.

This is the second year that the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce has held a contest for this cover art.

Virginia Filicetti, the marketing and events manager at the Chamber, said last year’s theme was based on “Belonging,” an initiative of the City of DeKalb and Northern Illinois University.

“Our theme this year is ‘Growing DeKalb.’ So that's kind of a play on words,” she said. “So obviously DeKalb is an agricultural community. So, we still have those roots. But we're also growing in industry and business and diversity, in housing, all different aspects of growing the city that we are all a part of.”

Filicetti said prior to the Business Directory Cover Contest, publishers and designers helped with the cover.

“We were kind of just like, we want to do something new, something fresh,” she said, “and we want to get the community involved. And that's how we came up with the cover contest.”

All types of art mediums are accepted. Artists will also need to write a short description detailing how they’ve seen DeKalb grow. The winner will receive $250. The deadline for submissions is Jan. 20. Details can be found at dekalb.org.