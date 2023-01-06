Poetically Yours - Look at the bright side
Schubert is a member of A-Town Poetics in Aurora. She is a published author with two memoirs available on Amazon. They are “The Way I Remember It: A Memoir of a Trip to Europe 1971” and “My Place of Dreams: A Love Story.”
Schubert has won accolades for her short stories and photographs.
Some of her poems are published in the Kane County Chronicle newspaper and anthologies by Fox Valley Writers. Her poem “Aurora” is on a mural in downtown Aurora. Schubert sings in a jazz trio around the area. She lives in St. Charles, Illinois. Today's poem looks at the brighter side of "Winter."
I never think of winter
As the end of life
Even when the frost
Covers the bare bones
Our world grown cold.
A time of reflection
Renewal, to settle
Like the hibernators,
Hunker down, rest.
Yet, the revelry, the holidays
Brings joy and laughter
Glad tidings to a new year
A fresh start. Plans made
How to proceed to find
The best in us, challenging
Ourselves towards betterment.
Kindness needs its part
On our path as self-love
Love for others, too,
Lends a supporting hand.
I long to settle in
Enjoy the quiet, darkness
Lit by my own life force.
It keeps me going
Finding new ways to cope
With our ever-changing world.
