Poetically Yours - Look at the bright side

Schubert is a member of A-Town Poetics in Aurora. She is a published author with two memoirs available on Amazon. They are “The Way I Remember It: A Memoir of a Trip to Europe 1971” and “My Place of Dreams: A Love Story.”

Schubert has won accolades for her short stories and photographs.

Some of her poems are published in the Kane County Chronicle newspaper and anthologies by Fox Valley Writers. Her poem “Aurora” is on a mural in downtown Aurora. Schubert sings in a jazz trio around the area. She lives in St. Charles, Illinois. Today's poem looks at the brighter side of "Winter."

I never think of winter

As the end of life

Even when the frost

Covers the bare bones

Our world grown cold.

A time of reflection

Renewal, to settle

Like the hibernators,

Hunker down, rest.

Yet, the revelry, the holidays

Brings joy and laughter

Glad tidings to a new year

A fresh start. Plans made

How to proceed to find

The best in us, challenging

Ourselves towards betterment.

Kindness needs its part

On our path as self-love

Love for others, too,

Lends a supporting hand.

I long to settle in

Enjoy the quiet, darkness

Lit by my own life force.

It keeps me going

Finding new ways to cope

With our ever-changing world.