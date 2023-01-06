© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
Poetically Yours - Look at the bright side

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published January 6, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST
Schubert is a member of A-Town Poetics in Aurora. She is a published author with two memoirs available on Amazon. They are “The Way I Remember It: A Memoir of a Trip to Europe 1971” and “My Place of Dreams: A Love Story.”

Schubert has won accolades for her short stories and photographs.

Some of her poems are published in the Kane County Chronicle newspaper and anthologies by Fox Valley Writers. Her poem “Aurora” is on a mural in downtown Aurora. Schubert sings in a jazz trio around the area. She lives in St. Charles, Illinois. Today's poem looks at the brighter side of "Winter."

I never think of winter

As the end of life

Even when the frost

Covers the bare bones

Our world grown cold.

A time of reflection

Renewal, to settle

Like the hibernators,

Hunker down, rest.

Yet, the revelry, the holidays

Brings joy and laughter

Glad tidings to a new year

A fresh start. Plans made

How to proceed to find

The best in us, challenging

Ourselves towards betterment.

Kindness needs its part

On our path as self-love

Love for others, too,

Lends a supporting hand.

I long to settle in

Enjoy the quiet, darkness

Lit by my own life force.

It keeps me going

Finding new ways to cope

With our ever-changing world.

  • Yvonne Boose is a current corps member for Report for America, an initiative of the GroundTruth Project. It's a national service program that places talented journalists in local newsrooms like WNIJ. You can learn more about Report for America at wnij.org.
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
