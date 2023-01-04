Perspective: The decline of political integrity

I was always under the impression American politicians were some of this nation’s brightest, well-rounded, ethical, honest people. Those seeking office won elections because of their ability to relate to the people, and those who voted for them believed in them. As representatives of the people, they gathered with others to listen, share, and articulate what was in the best interest of the people and the nation as a whole. While no one is perfect, it seems like the uprightness of politicians has severely declined over the years. I’m not sure who is to blame: The politicians themselves or the people who vote and support them.

It’s concerning to me that a reality TV star who owns several bankrupt businesses, with no government experience, could ascend to the highest office in this nation. How can a former college and NFL football star who was caught in more lies than Pinocchio, has a history of domestic violence, and struggles to make nouns and verbs agree become a nominee for Senator representing the state of Georgia? The latest and most mind-boggling is the narrative surrounding Congressman-elect George Santos. He has taken the idea of a “vivid imagination” to a whole new level. It was reported and he has admitted to fabrications about his education, employment, heritage, finances, and charity work.

Through all this, Santos is preparing to be sworn in this week. Where is the outcry from those bamboozled into electing him? Where is the outcry from his political party, holding him up as someone they don’t want to be associated with? Where is the ounce of personal integrity to humble himself, do the right thing, and resign? When character, honesty, integrity, and truth are no longer required for political leadership, the end of democracy is near.