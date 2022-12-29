Perspective: Kids find their way

During a recent visit to see the grandkids, our son-in-law told us that our six-year old grandson doesn’t enjoy watching sports on TV. He just isn’t interested. I was surprised. Sports is a big deal in their home, and I had assumed he too was a fan. Along with their eye and hair colors, don’t parents pass on their favorite pastimes and interests to their kids?

Well, no, as most parents learn, it seldom works that way. Hank may not sit through a ball game on tv, but he has loved animals since he was a toddler and plays with them for hours. He enjoys books, playgrounds, and board games. He plays soccer but was not interested in watching the World Cup. In other words, Hank is developing as an independent person.

All this makes perfect sense to me. I remember getting a Barbie doll when I was Hank’s age. Despite my mother’s conviction that playing with dolls was something I should enjoy, I never developed an interest in the Barbie or any other doll.

As a grandparent, I am pleased to see Hank forge his own path, but I understand that his parents might be a little disappointed that he doesn’t share their passion for spectator sports.

They should keep their eye on Hank’s 18-month-old sister, who has a mean right throwing arm and has co-opted his baseball books so she can proudly point to the pictures of the ball on every page.

I’m Deborah Booth and that’s my perspective.

