Perspective: The day after Christmas and my thoughts on gratitude

This the day after Christmas all the gifts have been given and received. And we have said thank you to the givers. However, I would like to challenge you to make the practice of gratitude part of your daily living throughout the year.

Too often we put away the spirit of Christmas and gratitude along with our Christmas presents and decorations.

This year I challenge you to strive to maintain the spirit of gratitude every day until next Christmas.

William Blake said, “Gratitude is the closest we come to heaven.”

I think that anytime you are in touch with gratitude and / or generosity you are also connected with the timeless sacredness of life itself.

Each of us can begin by being grateful for the miracle that is our life. Our life, the source of generosity, prosperity, of gratitude and of fulfillment.

Practicing gratitude brings us into focus with all we have and takes our attention away from what we don’t have.

And it is this practice which provides the spark, the energy, to notice, embrace, and celebrate the gifts all around us each day.

In tears or in laughter may you know gratitude today and everyday for the miracle that is your life, that is this life in this world at this present moment in all of eternity.

I am Dan Kenney, thank you, this is my perspective.