Perspective: Home for the holidays?

As I write this, the holidays are just around the corner. As I plan to go home, excited to see my family and to feast, I can’t help but think of those who do not have the same privilege as I do to return to their families.

What do those from far-away states do? What about those who come from other countries? As most of campus leaves, those who can’t travel back home are left abandoned. Even the dining halls leave them with closed locations and limited hours. What once was a school community turns into a ghost town as break rolls around.

With all this in mind, let’s have some empathy. I encourage you all to stop and think about the people in your life that may not have anywhere to go during the holidays. If it’s possible, be that family for those people. Invite them to your celebration and allow them to feel a sense of belonging. The holidays can be a lonely time for some, so as I get ready to go home for the holidays, I appreciate the privilege I have to do so.