'He saved me.' - Rockford man pays it forward by showing at-risk youth a different way

It’s been almost 10 years since one Rockford native was granted clemency by President Obama. This ex-drug dealer is using his story to help others choose a different path.

Perry Sanders is a 20-year-old automotive technician. He grew up on the West Side of Chicago. At the age of 15 he said he turned to the “streets.”

“I had a couple [of] friends outside and they had what I wanted,” he explained. “So, I jumped into it headfirst, full throttle. I left home because I knew my mom was going to complain and not let me do what I was doing. So, I left home completely to focus on making money.”

He joined a gang and started selling drugs. Soon after, he went to jail for selling heroine. Sanders said he was going down the wrong path until he met Reynolds Wintersmith. Sanders was 16 at the time.

Wintersmith knew this life all too well. He started selling crack and powder cocaine when he was 17.

Wintersmith said he didn’t know a different way. His mother and father were on drugs. His mother died of a heroin overdose. After that he moved in with his grandmother. She sold illegal drugs and was incarcerated in 1989. At that time, he had the option to go live with his aunt in Kansas City, Missouri.

“I had younger siblings in house, as well as a few cousins, that was like my younger brothers as well,” he said. “So, everyone besides my grandma, and us younger people -- they used to smoke cocaine.”

He decided to stay and help raise his younger siblings and cousins.

But that came to an end. He was incarcerated at the age of 19. November 23, 1994, he was sentenced to life in jail.

After being in prison for 15 years, he thought about the idea of starting a clemency petition after seeing another prison receive clemency.

“I didn't start the clemency process right then. I wrote a simple letter," he said. "I told a simple story about myself. A teenager getting life without parole for a first-time nonviolent drug conviction.”

He started the petition but said it took a little over three years before he was released.

“Over the phone I heard these words ‘Reynolds, he did it.’ So, these are my words ‘He did what?’ Exactly how I’m speaking to you now,” Reynolds said. “So, she said, ‘He granted you clemency, you’re coming home.’”

That was in 2013.

Wintersmith’s sentence was not equal to someone who was in jail for selling powder cocaine. The 2010 Fair Sentencing Act reduced this disparity, but advocates say more work needs to be done. Some say the disparity is rooted in systemic racism. Wintersmith acknowledged this but said he can’t change that by himself.

“So instead of me arguing against them,” he said, “it's easier for me to prepare people, younger people to be aware at an early age, so they have a chance to make a better decision regardless of what they think their choices may be.”

He started working at Community Christian Academy in Chicago in 2014. This school offers youth aged 16 through 21 a second chance at life.

LaTanya Rutledge is the school’s registrar. She said the students related to Wintersmith because he was real and raw.

“He comes from where they come from,” she said. “He's been through some of the same battles that they go through.”

Rutledge said Wintersmith’s reach expanded outside the classroom. He went into the neighborhoods to connect with Community Christian Academy students if they weren’t coming to school.

Sanders remembers this all too well.

“I’m like ‘Mr. Wintersmith, why bro, I don’t need you to come over here bro, I’m like ‘come on man.’ Why bro? He came over there though. He made sure he had to let himself be heard,” Sanders explained.

Wintersmith said his direct approach is what gets young people to listen to him.

“I don't deal with more academic level, but some of the social things that they go through, it’s their culture. I don't challenge them on what their culture is,” he said. “I try to help them understand.”

“I can say he saved me,” Sanders said. “I got shot standing on that block. I even went to jail standing on that block. I've caught real cases because of this block. And Lord knows where I would be at now. Still standing on that block and not having [any] morals or nobody to try to guide me to some different other than another black brother being dead.”

Wintersmith moved back to Rockford earlier this year. He is not working at the academy anymore but instead has a consulting company where he continues to show the youth a different way to live.

Sanders is currently in college. He has a brother who is two years younger than him. He said his actions inspired his little brother to finish high school as well. After Sanders graduates, he will work on receiving his car dealership license. Then he plans to start a car dealership and repair business with his younger sibling.

It’s a far different future than he might have had, he said, if Wintersmith hadn’t stepped into his life.

