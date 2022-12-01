Election error changes result for DeKalb County Board seat

It was several weeks after the election when the DeKalb County Clerk informed the press that the Illinois Board of Elections discovered an election error.

The error meant Republican Laurie Emmer would hold onto her seat in DeKalb County District 4, rather than Democrat Brett Johansen.

The error occurred when the election vendor counted vote-by-mail votes twice in its system.

This isn't the first time former DeKalb County Clerk Doug Johnson has dealt with election-related issues.

During the June primary, election results were delayed for several hours. That was blamed on new election software.

Ahead of the same election, voters received a second mailing of their voter ID cards after an error in the polling locations was identified on the original cards.

Johnson, a Republican, did not seek re-election and served his last day on Wednesday. Republican Tasha Sims takes his place after defeating Democrat Linh Nguyen.

