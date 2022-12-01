© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
WNIJ News

Election error changes result for DeKalb County Board seat

By Maria Gardner Lara
Published December 1, 2022 at 4:57 PM CST
vote.jpg

It was several weeks after the election when the DeKalb County Clerk informed the press that the Illinois Board of Elections discovered an election error.

The error meant Republican Laurie Emmer would hold onto her seat in DeKalb County District 4, rather than Democrat Brett Johansen.

The error occurred when the election vendor counted vote-by-mail votes twice in its system.

This isn't the first time former DeKalb County Clerk Doug Johnson has dealt with election-related issues.

During the June primary, election results were delayed for several hours. That was blamed on new election software.

Ahead of the same election, voters received a second mailing of their voter ID cards after an error in the polling locations was identified on the original cards.

Johnson, a Republican, did not seek re-election and served his last day on Wednesday. Republican Tasha Sims takes his place after defeating Democrat Linh Nguyen.

Maria Gardner Lara
A Chicago native, Maria earned a Master's Degree in Public Affairs Reporting from the University of Illinois Springfield . Maria is a 2022-2023 corps member for Report for America. RFA is a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues and communities. It is an initiative of The GroundTruth Project, a nonprofit journalism organization. Un residente nativo de Chicago, Maria se graduó de University of Illinois Springfield con una licenciatura superior en periodismo de gobierno.
