Perspective: A dog is a dog is a dog

Last year for Christmas a friend gave me 23 and me. It was really interesting to find out the exact ancestry I have. And that got me to thinking about my dog, Zoe. When I got Zoe ten years ago, they told me she was a beagle mix. And I have always

Rosie Klepper /

wondered, mixed with what? I have long suspected that she also had some Jack Russell terrier in her because she can jump really high. But, then again, she looks really beagle-y, so I wasn’t sure. And then again, if I did get her DNA tested, it wouldn’t make any difference to me what she was, I would love her just the same. Still, I was curious.

Then one day an email from Wisdom Panel was too much. I had to find out. So, I sent away for the kit. The whole process was very simple—just swab the inside of her cheek twice for about 15 seconds each time. Let the swabs dry for 10 minutes and then pop them in the sleeve to be mailed back.

In three weeks I had the results: 100% beagle. And I love her just the same as before. The one thing, though, is I haven’t told Zoe. I wouldn’t want it to go to her head.

I’m Rosie Klepper and that’s my perspective.

