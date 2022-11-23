© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
WNIJ News

Perspective: Are you the greatest? Hmm, probably not.

Northern Public Radio | By Tom McBride
Published November 23, 2022 at 4:41 AM CST
giorgio-trovato-_XTY6lD8jgM-unsplash.jpg
Giorgio Travato
/
Unsplash

I'm a poet but not a good one. As my friends say,

I'm not a poet

But don't yet know it.

Whatever you do in life, there will always be someone better. Sylvia Plath is a great poet, but Emily Dickinson is arguably a better one. William Wordsworth is great; Wiliam Shakespeare is even greater.

What if Michael Jordan were the only basketball player on Earth? That would make no sense. So do what you do because you like it. Your chance of being the greatest is ridiculously remote,

This is Tom McBride, and that's my prosaic Perspective.

Tom McBride
Tom McBride is co-author of the annual Beloit College Mindset List. He is a specialist in Shakespeare. For 42 years he taught at Beloit, where he won an award for excellence in teaching. He also coordinated the Mackey Distinguished Writers' Program and the First Year Initiatives Program.
