Perspective: Are you the greatest? Hmm, probably not.

I'm a poet but not a good one. As my friends say,

I'm not a poet

But don't yet know it.

Whatever you do in life, there will always be someone better. Sylvia Plath is a great poet, but Emily Dickinson is arguably a better one. William Wordsworth is great; Wiliam Shakespeare is even greater.

What if Michael Jordan were the only basketball player on Earth? That would make no sense. So do what you do because you like it. Your chance of being the greatest is ridiculously remote,

This is Tom McBride, and that's my prosaic Perspective.

