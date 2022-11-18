RPS School Board member resigns after video shows him smack teacher's camera

A member of the Rockford School Board resigned this week. That’s after a video showed him hitting the camera of a Rockford teacher who was recording outside of the school board meeting.

A video posted on social media shows board member Michael Connor exit the district office, walk up and swing at Rockford history teacher Nicholas Stange and his camera. Connor then repeats, “You have no business!” and, “You’re trying to intimidate!”

There have been protests at the past few school board meetings . Rockford citizens have been speaking out because of a recent federal civil rights suit. It alleges that, last year, an RPS school resource officer body slammed a 14-year-old student, Paris Moore. The student’s legal team says he suffered a traumatic brain injury. The lawsuit also alleges a cover-up by the school board.

In a statement, Connor wrote he’s resigning to “continue focusing on my health” and that he didn’t want to be a distraction.

RPS school board president Jude Makulec called the incident “unfortunate" and said it’s also unfortunate that they’ve been experiencing “incivility” by visitors at recent board meetings.

Community members have been asked to leave by police at several recent meetings.